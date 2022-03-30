How you can become a human library book

ROCHESTER, Minn. - on Wednesday evening in Rochester, you have the opportunity to become a human library book.
The Diversity Council and Rochester Public Library host human library events where readers can 'check out' human books. The human books are people who are a part of a marginalized community like a person who has a disability; is part of the LGBTQ community; or is a racial, ethnic, or religious minority.
Readers can ask books any questions, as long as the book is comfortable answering. "It is an empathy-building experience to help humans get to know each other and realize that there isn't much that is too different about us. Ultimately, we're all humans, as different as we may seem," says Rebecca Minkus, co-director of youth, family, and community education at the Diversity Council.
To become a human library book, you have to go through a training. One is happening Wednesday evening on Zoom from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Potential books will learn how the library works and how to tell their stories. It's also open to current books who want a refresher.
There is a private human library event happening next week for City of Rochester officials, but public events will be planned for later this year.