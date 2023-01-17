 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where
that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that
could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in
southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there
Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
* WHAT...Heavy snow with 4 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota,
and southwest and central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates this winter storm.

How winter precipitation affects farmers

We've seen a lot of precipitation this winter after isolated droughts over the last couple of years.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We've experienced episodic drought over the last couple of years, but recent snow and rainfall have helped our region recover from severe drought.

This could be positive news for farmers who depend on enough precipitation to create a healthy crop yield.

While the outlook is positive for now, one climatologist feels it's really too early to tell.

"It depends a lot on how much rainfall we are going to get in the spring," said Luigi Romolo, climatologist at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "It's a fine balance because you want enough to replenish the soils, but you don't want too much because that could end up delaying seeding," Romolo said.

Since it's hard to determine the impact current precipitation will have, Romolo suggests that we must wait and see what the rest of winter has to bring, as well as this spring.

