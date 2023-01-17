How winter precipitation affects farmers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We've experienced episodic drought over the last couple of years, but recent snow and rainfall have helped our region recover from severe drought.
This could be positive news for farmers who depend on enough precipitation to create a healthy crop yield.
While the outlook is positive for now, one climatologist feels it's really too early to tell.
"It depends a lot on how much rainfall we are going to get in the spring," said Luigi Romolo, climatologist at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "It's a fine balance because you want enough to replenish the soils, but you don't want too much because that could end up delaying seeding," Romolo said.
Since it's hard to determine the impact current precipitation will have, Romolo suggests that we must wait and see what the rest of winter has to bring, as well as this spring.