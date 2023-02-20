How to stay safe on the roads during this week's winter storms

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The weather has been unseasonably warm lately, and many have wondered if we're going to have an early spring - but now we've got plenty of snow ahead of us this week.
Here are some recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on how to stay safe while out on the roads during major snowstorms like we'll be seeing shortly.
It's important to drive slower than normal and add extra time to get to your destination.
Also, be sure to remember to keep your headlights on while it's snowing to increase your visibility to other drivers. If you have to brake suddenly, don't slam on the brakes or you may end up swerving and losing control of your vehicle.
Clear any snow or ice off of your car before heading out to ensure nothing falls off or gets in the way of your line of sight while driving, and make sure that you have all fluids topped off - including motor oil and wiper fluid.
Also, if you are approaching a plow truck, be mindful to keep ten car lengths distance behind them to ensure your safety and the safety of truck operators.
While these tend to prevent accidents on the road, it can help to plan ahead as well.
"Know before you go," said Mike Dougherty, director of public engagement and communications of MN DOT District 6.
You can track road reports and weather conditions online at 511mn.org. The site offers maps as well as real-time live views of roads and weather
"As things start Tuesday night, obviously if you need to travel that night, look. Wednesday when you're thinking of going back to work, school, wherever you're headed," Dougherty said.
If you don't have an emergency winter kit in your car, it's a great resource to have - and it's never too late to get one put together. It can be as simply as having a first aid kit, a snack, a change of warm clothes, and a blanket.