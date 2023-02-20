How to stay safe on the roads during this week's winter storms

 Skip to main content
...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm From Tuesday Evening Through
Thursday...

.A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for
late Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. The heaviest snow
arrives in two waves: first focuses on Tuesday night along an
axis between Interstates 90 and 94 with amounts of 3 to 5 inches.
While the snow tapers off during the morning on Wednesday, the
combination of ongoing light snow showers and increasing
northeasterly winds may result in travel impacts due to blowing
and drifting snow.

The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday evening and looks to
produce at least another 6 inches of snow over the watch area
with strong winds continuing to produce blowing and drifting snow.
By the time the storm departs Thursday evening, some locations in
the watch may see over a foot of snow over the course of the two
days.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some
adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties
in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie
along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements
to the forecast over the next few days.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches over the course of two days with some locations seeing
amounts in excess of a foot. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...There will be two main rounds of snow. The first from
Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and the second from
Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. While the snow
will lessen between these two rounds, increasing winds and
blowing snow may result in continued travel difficulties.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

How to stay safe on the roads during this week's winter storms

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The weather has been unseasonably warm lately, and many have wondered if we're going to have an early spring - but now we've got plenty of snow ahead of us this week.

Here are some recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on how to stay safe while out on the roads during major snowstorms like we'll be seeing shortly.

It's important to drive slower than normal and add extra time to get to your destination.

Also, be sure to remember to keep your headlights on while it's snowing to increase your visibility to other drivers. If you have to brake suddenly, don't slam on the brakes or you may end up swerving and losing control of your vehicle.

Clear any snow or ice off of your car before heading out to ensure nothing falls off or gets in the way of your line of sight while driving, and make sure that you have all fluids topped off - including motor oil and wiper fluid.

Also, if you are approaching a plow truck, be mindful to keep ten car lengths distance behind them to ensure your safety and the safety of truck operators.

While these tend to prevent accidents on the road, it can help to plan ahead as well.

"Know before you go," said Mike Dougherty, director of public engagement and communications of MN DOT District 6.

You can track road reports and weather conditions online at 511mn.org. The site offers maps as well as real-time live views of roads and weather 

"As things start Tuesday night, obviously if you need to travel that night, look. Wednesday when you're thinking of going back to work, school, wherever you're headed," Dougherty said.

If you don't have an emergency winter kit in your car, it's a great resource to have - and it's never too late to get one put together. It can be as simply as having a first aid kit, a snack, a change of warm clothes, and a blanket.

