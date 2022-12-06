How to reduce energy costs during winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The cost of energy is steadily going down, but natural gas use is on the rise as it continues to get colder in Minnesota.
One expert at Minnesota Energy Resources has a few recommendations for those that are looking to save money on their gas bills this winter.
The first tip which is a surefire way to lower heating costs is to turn down your thermostat when you leave your home.
Also, it is recommended to have your furnace inspected by your local provider's maintenance team, as well as checking the filter each month.
If the filter on your furnace appears dirty and clogged, it's time for it to be replaced.
"Another no cost thing that you can do: you want to check your water heater," shared Alison Trouy, senior communications specialist at WEC Energy Group.
"So if it's set to more than 120 degrees - that's too high. It's not running as efficiently as it could be, so we recommend 120 degrees," Trouy shared.
This temperature is considered a good "happy medium" in that it maintains hot enough temperatures for taking showers, washing dishes, and doing laundry.
Another tip that is cost-free is that you can open up your blinds or shades during a sunny day and let the sun shine directly into your living place.
This can create a natural "hot box" effect that traps heat and doesn't require turning up the thermostat.
Inversely, you want to shut your blinds and shades during the night to make sure that you have extra buffer for heat to remain enclosed inside.
If you are still struggling to pay for the cost of natural gas this winter after using some of these tips, energy assistance programs are available through energy service providers, so reach out to your provider today to see if you qualify and how to apply.