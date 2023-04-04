How to protect Yourself From Ticks

MINNESOTA-Tick season is underway. If you're in an area that's wooded and brushy, you're more likely to run into ticks. Wearing an effective repellent is key as it can help keep ticks off of you. After your time outside, running your clothes in the dryer could help kill ticks that get onto your attire. Elizabeth Schiffman, an
epidemiologist for the Minnesota Department of Health, said that these pests can pose a health risk to humans.
“They can transmit diseases to us that can make us sick, so one of the ones pe-people are most familiar with is Lyme disease, but we also have a few other tick-borne diseases that the ticks can give us as well, so taking precautions is really the best way to prevent that from happening," Schiffman said.
She also said that climate change has a varied impact on the tick population. Mid-May through early July is peak season for ticks in Minnesota. They'll also be out again during hunting season around late September and early October.