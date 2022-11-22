How to plan for safe, sober travel this holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota State Patrol wants to remind community members of the importance of safe and sober driving while traveling during the holidays.
A major factor in accidents on the roadways this time of year is impaired driving - whether under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
While it's alright to celebrate and enjoy yourself during the holidays, it's advised to plan for a sober ride.
This means following the "if you feel different, you'll drive different" motto and staying mindful that buzzed driving is still impaired driving - even if you are under the legal blood alcohol concentration limit.
Also, it is helpful to designate a driver for the night or weekend that will ensure you are able to get to your next destination without causing property damage, injuries, and citations.
"Typically we'll see an increase in DWI arrests as well as traffic crashes, and that just goes along with higher traffic volume," said Sgt. Troy Christianson of Minnesota State Patrol. "It's important that motorists do allow enough time to get where they're going safely, and that you're paying attention."
Sgt. Christianson also reminds us the importance of simply buckling up, or making sure your restraints are properly secure in the event of an incident on the road.
While it may seem simple, following these tips and abiding by the laws are surefire ways to make it through the holidays in one piece.