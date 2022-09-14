How to make a COVID-19 booster appointment at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Appointments are now available for Minnesotans to receive an updated bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine at the state-run facility in Rochester.
A space inside the Mayo Civic Center is dedicated to getting the Pfizer bivalent vaccine in arms on Fridays from noon to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine is recommended for people age 12 and older.
Click here to create your appointment online.
According to Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm, "The bivalent boosters were shown to be safe and effective, and they will be a key tool in helping provide better protection against variants that are currently spreading."