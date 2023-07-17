How the legalization of marijuana affects the workplace in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Area Chamber is suggesting all Rochester businesses to review their policies, procedures, and handbooks when it comes to drug testing.
Under the new law, Employers can longer require applicants to take a drug test for marijuana. There are a few exceptions to this rule like police officers and healthcare providers. Although, employers can still request a drug test from their employees if there is reasonable suspicion an employee is under the influence.
The chamber recommends businesses to get a second opinion on their drug testing policies.
"The big one is seeking legal counsel, human resource counsel as appropriate to make sure how you are laying those out is as it needs to be and is in the best interest of their organization or business," said President of Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Ryan Parsons.
Parsons believes it's going to take about six months to see the long-term effects of legalizing cannabis in the workplace.
"It will take time especially for businesses to acclimate for what this means for their workforce, operations, and so on. I don't think it will be anything we will see immediate impacts on," said Parsons