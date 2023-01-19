How Rochester Public Transit routes are affected by large snowfall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We are seeing another huge snowfall after a brief period of grace, and sometimes Rochester Public Transit has to make adjustments when weather events like this happen.
Typically routes will change based on the type of snow event, the severity of poor road conditions, and the flow of traffic.
On a day like today where there is a significant and persisting snowfall, buses will move slower to compensate for the road conditions. This helps ensure the safety of riders and other drivers alike.
Route changes are not uncommon as well, where we may see an alternate route in use compared to the usual schedule because of difficulty navigating these roads.
Other adjustments that need to be made often include relocation of pick-up and drop-off areas.
Public transit riders can stay up-to-date on routes, delays, and other important tips and notifications by using any of RPT's free services.
"One of the things we encourage our customers to do is to download the DoubleMap mobile app that we have, it's a real-time bus locator," said Nick Lemmer at Rochester Public Transit.
This app is available on all smartphones and is entirely cost-free.
"That can help them kind of know how long it will be before the bus arrives at the bus stop, and that can help them time when to leave the house to catch the bus, if it is running late," Lemmer said.
To learn more, visit rptride.com.