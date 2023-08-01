How police are working with marijuana legalization

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Recreational use of marijuana by adults became legal on August 1st, causing some changes to some police procedures.
Rochester Police Department Lieutenant Paul Gronholz says, “It'll affect our officers and certainly our community. We've trained and informed out officers that cannabis in motor vehicles think DUI, similar to how they enforce alcohol laws now.”
The new law allows Minnesota adults over age 21 to carry up to two ounces of marijuana in their vehicle. Police will now be treating marijuana usage and transport like alcohol, expecting the public to keep the containers closed and away from the driver.
The police will be watching drivers for marijuana impairment.