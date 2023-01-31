How peak energy alerts are determined and why

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A series of peak energy alerts have been issued by regional energy cooperatives amid severely cold weather conditions.
Peak energy alerts are issued during times where there is a large amount of strain on an electrical grid.
This often happens during times of extreme cold - primarily due to the increased amount of energy being used to maintain appropriate temperatures in businesses and homes.
"When a peak alert is called, we have members who are on special programs that enable them to have an incentive rate, or a lower energy rate," said Gwen Stevens, director of cooperative relations at People's Energy Cooperative. "As part of that agreement, they will shed load during times of high demand, which is what is happening today," Stevens said.
"Shedding load" implies lowering the amount of electricity that will be supplied by these companies, which in turn affects us at home or at work when we're trying to stay warm inside.
Community members have a responsibility when these times arise to help reduce the load as well, and there are a few simple strategies that can be used to accommodate for these times.
