How one nursing home is responding to higher respiratory infections

ROCHESTER, Minn. - RSV, COVID, and influenza infections have been ramping up across the country since earlier this fall.
Nursing homes like River Bend Assisted Living and Memory Care have been experiencing ebbs and flows with infections this year, but one culprit continues to stay at the foreground of this viral triple threat: COVID.
"We, unfortunately, right before Thanksgiving, went into a huge outbreak where about half of our facility had COVID," said Kelly Morgan, director of health services at River Bend Assisted Living. "So, we decided to implement putting the masks back on probably beginning to mid-Novemeber when that occurred."
Although many restrictions and guidelines have been pulled back over the last two years since the pandemic began, masking and screenings have still been commonplace at River Bend this year, but now things are starting to look normal once again.
"This morning, we decided as a management team that we're no longer in outbreak," Morgan said. "Our last person came off of COVID isolation last week."
Interestingly enough, many residents have been testing negative for COVID while still displaying severe symptoms of respiratory infections as well, leaving nurses to wonder what they're really dealing with.
For now, these illnesses are under control again at the facility. But, as we continue through the holiday season, we could see more spikes in respiratory infections as more people gather in close-quarters.
