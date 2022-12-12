 Skip to main content
...Freezing Rain Potential Late Tonight into Tuesday Morning...

.A strong winter storm is set to impact much of the region
including Iowa. A mix of snow and freezing drizzle or freezing
rain is expected across portions of north and northwest Iowa
tonight into Tuesday morning. This may produce substantial glazing
before changing to rain by Tuesday afternoon. In addition, strong
winds are forecast for much of the state on Tuesday as well.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A wintry mix of precipitation is expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on Tuesday
morning.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

How one nursing home is responding to higher respiratory infections

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - RSV, COVID, and influenza infections have been ramping up across the country since earlier this fall.

Nursing homes like River Bend Assisted Living and Memory Care have been experiencing ebbs and flows with infections this year, but one culprit continues to stay at the foreground of this viral triple threat: COVID.

"We, unfortunately, right before Thanksgiving, went into a huge outbreak where about half of our facility had COVID," said Kelly Morgan, director of health services at River Bend Assisted Living. "So, we decided to implement putting the masks back on probably beginning to mid-Novemeber when that occurred."

Although many restrictions and guidelines have been pulled back over the last two years since the pandemic began, masking and screenings have still been commonplace at River Bend this year, but now things are starting to look normal once again.

"This morning, we decided as a management team that we're no longer in outbreak," Morgan said. "Our last person came off of COVID isolation last week."

Interestingly enough, many residents have been testing negative for COVID while still displaying severe symptoms of respiratory infections as well, leaving nurses to wonder what they're really dealing with.

For now, these illnesses are under control again at the facility. But, as we continue through the holiday season, we could see more spikes in respiratory infections as more people gather in close-quarters.

To learn more about current CDC guidelines and recommendations amid this trifecta of viral infections, click here.

