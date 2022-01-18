How much do U.S. school students know about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.?

MASON CITY, Iowa - Monday marked Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, honoring the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader. But how much do students truly know about him?
A study from learning platform Brainly shows 63% of U.S. students incorrectly identified Dr. King's accomplishments, or were simply not aware of his contributions to the Civil Rights Movement. The survey also found that 19% said he did not give his famous 'I Have a Dream' speech, over 25% of students said he did not lead the Montgomery Bus boycott, and roughly 18% didn't know he organized the March on Washington in 1963.
North Iowa comedian Day Peace grew up in Detroit, where Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was an important celebration.
"He literally gave his life to this particular cause of fighting for racial injustice. That was one of the most powerful things I learned early on, willing to sacrifice it all for this thing that's not right in our world to change."
Now with kids of his own, he strongly believes it's important to teach Dr. King's legacy.
"I think there's a powerful message, and going back and learning and teaching it the way it is, not diluting history, not changing facts and fiction. Really sharing that information with the next generation."
More than 1,700 students were surveyed.