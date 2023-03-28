How MnDOT gets ready for road construction season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we approach construction season, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is getting ready to rework the roads.
Before it starts new projects, there is a bidding process with contractors to determine who will carry out construction, and the lowest bidder typically will take on the project.
They will survey the site before construction begins by creating a design for the project, as well as discerning what the costs of the required materials would be - which can include black top, sand, gravel, guard rails, and the like.
While MnDOT works toward staying on track as construction kicks off in April, there are some factors that can get in the way that are simply uncontrollable.
"All of that is weather dependent still, so it's not uncommon to get snowstorms in April," said Mike Dougherty, director of public engagement and communications of MnDOT District 6. "We prefer we don't, but we don't control weather. So that's one thing we always take into account is these are the dates we'd like to start, but obviously we have to have some dry conditions and things like that," Dougherty shares.
Public hearings are often held before projects begin as well to offer the community a heads-up of what to expect, like how road construction will impact travel routes and traffic density.
Dougherty also shared that MnDOT will soon be making announcements about all of the projects that will be underway.