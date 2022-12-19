How MN DOT prioritizes which routes to plow

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Winter has been unforgiving so far as the weather has been bringing snowstorms, subzero conditions, and iced-over roads.
With everything going on, it can be especially difficult to decide which routes need the most attention when it comes to plowing snow.
Mike Dougherty at the Minnesota Department of Transportation has some insight to offer about how these routes are determined.
"The roads, such as Highway 52, you see a lot of traffic, and they're key to freight and travel," Dougherty said. "They will probably have more snowplows on it because of the type of traffic and the amount of traffic."
Main routes like highways are usually going to see the most action to start because of the high traffic density these roadways experience day-to-day, but these routes can even be shut down at times, although it isn't frequent.
If areas of major routes are deemed unfit to travel on for a snow plow, then it is a pretty solid guarantee that they're not going to plow that road until the road conditions are safer.
While it is important for commuters to be able to travel from point A to point B, if a major road isn't safe for even a snow plow to drive on, chances are it will be closed.
With the weather events expected this week, this could be a possibility, so make sure to track the weather and road conditions.
For a map of roads and their current conditions in Minnesota, click here.