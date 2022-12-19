 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week and into the weekend. Confidence
continues to increase for a significant multi-faceted event
including possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across
central Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain in some flux, but
any changes in projected snow totals will not greatly alter the
potential for blizzard conditions which would render travel
dangerous to impossible. Extreme cold will move as well and wind
chills will fall to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from Thursday
through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering
travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph
or greater may occur, especially later Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below or colder.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night.
Blizzard conditions are most likely Thursday through Friday as
winds increase and are at their strongest, including after
snowfall subsides Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions.
Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce
visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

How MN DOT prioritizes which routes to plow

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Winter has been unforgiving so far as the weather has been bringing snowstorms, subzero conditions, and iced-over roads.

With everything going on, it can be especially difficult to decide which routes need the most attention when it comes to plowing snow.

Mike Dougherty at the Minnesota Department of Transportation has some insight to offer about how these routes are determined.

"The roads, such as Highway 52, you see a lot of traffic, and they're key to freight and travel," Dougherty said. "They will probably have more snowplows on it because of the type of traffic and the amount of traffic."

Main routes like highways are usually going to see the most action to start because of the high traffic density these roadways experience day-to-day, but these routes can even be shut down at times, although it isn't frequent.

If areas of major routes are deemed unfit to travel on for a snow plow, then it is a pretty solid guarantee that they're not going to plow that road until the road conditions are safer.

While it is important for commuters to be able to travel from point A to point B, if a major road isn't safe for even a snow plow to drive on, chances are it will be closed.

With the weather events expected this week, this could be a possibility, so make sure to track the weather and road conditions.

For a map of roads and their current conditions in Minnesota, click here.

