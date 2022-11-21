How MN DOT prepares for winter storms

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been busy keeping the roads clear lately after a wave of snow hit the roads over this last week.
But, now that we're seeing some clear weather again, it's important to know what goes on behind the scenes at MN DOT other than plowing during the winter season.
When weather conditions are ideal, say there's no snow snow ice on the roads, there are a lot of tasks that keep MN DOT working around the clock to prepare for the next round of weather that can create road hazards during the winter.
The first priority is vehicle maintenance, which means cleaning plow trucks, checking mechanical components like the engine, blades, and hydraulic systems.
Also, an ongoing process that never stops is brine production.
Brine is a solution with salt dissolved in it which helps prevent snow and ice from bonding to road surfaces like pavement.
Other factors that are sometimes forgotten about are the repairs that happen in between storms.
"In previous storms people slide off the roads," shared Mike Dougherty, director of public engagement and communications at MN DOT, district 6.
A lot of accidents happen on the roads during poor weather conditions, so crews at MN DOT will go into the field to make repairs to infrastructure commonly damaged during automobile crashes.
"They slide into signs, they slide into a guardrail, and they wreck it," Dougherty said. "Part of their work then is to get back out and repair that guardrail."
MN DOT has employees working on reserve as well, so that in the event of a major storm or blizzard, additional responders are available.