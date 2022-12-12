How MN DOT prepares for icy roads

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Weather predictions indicate that we could see some freezing rain and icy roads this week.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation always has strategies to combat these conditions and keep motorists safe when on the road.
Much of how MN DOT reacts is determined through tracking storms ahead of time and determining what conditions can be expected with factors like wind, air temperature, and humidity levels.
On days where there is lighter, freezing rain that leads to icy roads, MN DOT will typically approach it the same as most snowstorms - pretreating the roads with a 23% saltwater solution mix called brine.
When torrential rain pours down, it often will sweep away brine however.
This results in a waste of material that that would typically help limit ice buildup and aid plow crews in easily removing ice from the road after it has settled.
Most of the time, brine will be used because of its versatility and efficacy in varying weather conditions.
But, there are times when other materials will be used, like in the cases of single-digit or subzero temperatures.
"One that people often hear about is Beet Heat, what it does is it uses the sugars from sugar beets," said Mike Dougherty, Director of Public Engagement and Communications at MN DOT, District 6.
"It's got a lower melting point in it," Dougherty said. "So, when salt is not really working, we can use the Beet Heat or other chemicals."
Using Beet Heat and chemicals like calcium chloride is more of a rarity for MN DOT because these materials are more costly and are used in special instances during really cold temperatures.
If you're out driving this week, remember to slow down, stay alert, and give plows plenty of room to help keep the roads clear and safe for driving.