How marijuana legalization affects hemp business

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Recreational marijuana becomes legal August 1st but selling marijuana still isn’t.
Places like reservations may be able to sell marijuana to the public starting tomorrow, but businesses like Hemp Maze Minnesota will be able to start selling cannabis seeds.
According to HF 100, starting August 1st, Minnesota residents over age 21 will be allowed to have up to 8 marijuana plants, 2 pounds of marijuana in their residence, and up to 2 ounces on their person. Businesses won’t be able to sell marijuana or marijuana plants to the public.
Owner and operator of Willow’s Keep Farm and Hemp Maze Minnesota Ted Galaty says, “Come tomorrow it's not like oh all of a sudden a switch goes on and we can sell all this stuff. No we gotta wait until 2025 and then there's going to be licensing requirements, licensing classifications.
Here is a link to the text of MN HF 100 to see what it entails.