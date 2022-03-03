How does Iowa's new flat tax cut affect you?

MASON CITY, Iowa - In the next few years, Iowans will be paying less in income taxes.
This week, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a flat 3.9% personal income tax cut that will be phased in by 2026 into law. In addition, it would also eliminate state taxes on retirement incomes starting next year, and issue new tax breaks for retired farmers and those retiring from employee-owned companies.
But could the changes lead to revenue shortfalls to pay for common, everyday services, like transit and infrastructure repair? Waldorf University business professor Dr. Bob Sarver points to the federal tax rate that was cut in the 1980s that lead to increased growth, which in turn, means more incoming revenue to pay for services.
"Based on what's happened in other places with the increase in investment, and the increased tax revenue that comes from that investment, I think we will. But your idea of what's important, my idea of what's important, those are the arguments that take place in the statehouse."
While there has been some criticism about the cuts favoring wealthy Iowans, Sarver says top earners will pay more with the flat tax because of their earnings. However, he notes that many top earners are large investors, and Iowa's tax system could affect the state's ability to attract new business.
"You also have to look at many of those people as the investors class, and where are they are going to spend their money. If they have business interests, those business interests pay corporate taxes and things like that. You don't want to chase them away. I understand the feelings behind a progressive tax system, that you want the wealthy to pay the most. But we also have to remember that if that money is liquid, it can go anywhere. I would like to see Iowa be competitive."
The law would also reduce the state's corporate tax rate over time, and would reduce some corporate tax credits.