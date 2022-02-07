How common are no-knock warrants in Olmsted County?

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - After a man was shot and killed by police last week during the execution of a no-knock warrant in Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey has declared a moratorium on no-knock warrants. Governor Tim Walz also says he supports a statewide review of the practice.
KIMT News 3 spoke on the phone with Olmsted County Sheriff Torgerson to learn more about the use of no-knock warrants locally. He didn't want to fully comment at this time, because there are still a lot of unanswered questions in the investigation into Amir Locke's death.
However, the sheriff does want people to know that no-knock warrants are not a common occurrence here locally and are used in really specific situations. In his 40 years in law enforcement, he estimates he has executed roughly four in his career. Sheriff Torgerson tells KIMT the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has not executed a no-knock warrant in his recent memory. He also says it's likely that smaller sheriff's offices Southeastern Minnesota go 15 or so years without one.
During the death of Locke, Minneapolis police were executing a no-knock warrant on behalf of St. Paul police. The search warrants initially filed to enter the apartment are under seal until a court determines otherwise. This is standard practice and Minnesota law.