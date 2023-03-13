 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

House fire Monday afternoon in Wykoff

  • Updated
  • 0
Wykoff House Fire Mar 13 2023

WYKOFF, Minn. – Crews are battling a house fire in Wykoff Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a home in the 200 block of S Gold Street.  The road has been closed to traffic in both directions between West South Street and East Pearl Street. 

The Wykoff Fire Department is being assisted by the Stewartville Fire Department, Spring Valley Fire Department, and Fillmore County.

A firefighter at the scene says the blaze appears to have started in the kitchen and calls the home a complete loss.  The owners were not at home when the fire started but it is not known what  happened to their pets.

Tags

Recommended for you