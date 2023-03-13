House fire Monday afternoon in Wykoff

WYKOFF, Minn. – Crews are battling a house fire in Wykoff Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out in a home in the 200 block of S Gold Street. The road has been closed to traffic in both directions between West South Street and East Pearl Street.
The Wykoff Fire Department is being assisted by the Stewartville Fire Department, Spring Valley Fire Department, and Fillmore County.
A firefighter at the scene says the blaze appears to have started in the kitchen and calls the home a complete loss. The owners were not at home when the fire started but it is not known what happened to their pets.