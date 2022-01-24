House DFL proposes $100 million public safety plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Democratic members of the Minnesota House are pushing forward a major public safety plan ahead of this year's legislative session.
The plan proposes investing $100 million into "ongoing public safety innovations," including $40 million worth of community safety grants, and $22 million for local community policing and crime investigation grants respectively. Provisions for opiate epidemic response and body camera grants are also included in the proposal.
“House DFLers are delivering a comprehensive package with necessary funding, innovative tools, and thoughtful collaboration with local mayors, police chiefs, and prosecutors to help enhance safety in communities across the state,” said Rep. Carlos Mariani (DFL – Saint Paul), chair of the House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee. “While our Republican colleagues are advancing political slogans instead of proven solutions, Democrats are making significant investments toward addressing the root problems causing increases in violence, resources to help solve crimes, and solutions to help ensure law enforcement in our state can maintain the standards of excellence Minnesotans deserve.”
Minnesota Republicans, meanwhile, say they plan to bring forward their own package of bills boosting funding for local police and strengthening accountability "so that judges and prosecutors will enforce the laws and sentences passed by the legislature.”
“Democrats are trying to paper over their abysmal record on crime and public safety — Minnesotans are demanding meaningful action on this issue, and this package falls woefully short. Their package does nothing to hold criminals accountable, and nothing to address the revolving door of repeat criminals responsible for a substantial number of carjackings, shootings, and other violent crimes," said Rep. Brian Johnson, R-Cambridge, Republican Lead on the House Public Safety Committee.