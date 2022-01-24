 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Cold Tonight through Wednesday...

.Temperatures will continue to fall below zero across central
Iowa tonight into Tuesday morning. The cold temperatures combined
with breezy northwest winds will create wind chills lower than 20
below zero over northern Iowa, much of central Iowa, and a
portion of southern Iowa. Northern Iowa will experience the
coldest temperatures and lowest wind chills with wind chills of 30
to 35 below zero Tuesday morning. Bitter cold wind chills will
persist over northern Iowa Tuesday afternoon through midday
Wednesday while parts of southern into central Iowa will have a
brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO
11 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills
as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight until 9 AM CST
Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight CST
tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday
to 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

House DFL proposes $100 million public safety plan

  • 0
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Democratic members of the Minnesota House are pushing forward a major public safety plan ahead of this year's legislative session.
 
The plan proposes investing $100 million into "ongoing public safety innovations," including $40 million worth of community safety grants, and $22 million for local community policing and crime investigation grants respectively. Provisions for opiate epidemic response and body camera grants are also included in the proposal.
 
“House DFLers are delivering a comprehensive package with necessary funding, innovative tools, and thoughtful collaboration with local mayors, police chiefs, and prosecutors to help enhance safety in communities across the state,” said Rep. Carlos Mariani (DFL – Saint Paul), chair of the House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Committee. “While our Republican colleagues are advancing political slogans instead of proven solutions, Democrats are making significant investments toward addressing the root problems causing increases in violence, resources to help solve crimes, and solutions to help ensure law enforcement in our state can maintain the standards of excellence Minnesotans deserve.”
 
Minnesota Republicans, meanwhile, say they plan to bring forward their own package of bills boosting funding for local police and strengthening accountability "so that judges and prosecutors will enforce the laws and sentences passed by the legislature.”
 
“Democrats are trying to paper over their abysmal record on crime and public safety — Minnesotans are demanding meaningful action on this issue, and this package falls woefully short. Their package does nothing to hold criminals accountable, and nothing to address the revolving door of repeat criminals responsible for a substantial number of carjackings, shootings, and other violent crimes,"  said Rep. Brian Johnson, R-Cambridge, Republican Lead on the House Public Safety Committee.

