House DFL lawmakers unveil proposed tax credit bill

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota legislatures' DFL controlled House of Representatives have put forward their plan with how to deal with the states' nearly $9.3 billion dollar surplus.
The proposal comes as DFL and GOP lawmakers are offering different outlooks on the states' surplus, with senate Republicans passing their tax cut measure on Thursday in a 42-24 bipartisan vote.
A list of the items in the proposed bill are:
-Child care tax credit up to $3,000 per child, with a max of $7,500.
-Child tax credit rebate of $325 for kids under 17. Eligibility is capped at an income level of $70,000 for single Minnesotans and $140,000 for married.
-An expansion of the states' renter's credit and homestead credit refund.
-A permanent limit for prescriptions such as: insulin, EpiPens and inhalers.
-An increase of the student loan credit to $1.400
The DFL sheet states that, in total, a family of three with an income of $100,00 could result in $6,275 in savings.
Rochester's State Rep. Liz Boldon tells KIMT the bill focuses on Minnesotans' main expenses and priorities.
"We know that accessing early care and learning is really difficult for many families. This is probably one of the top issues I hear about as I talk to folks across the district just making sure their kiddos have the care that they need and that childcare its outrageously expensive, prohibitively so for many families," Boldon said.
A provision left out of the house bill is Gov. Tim Walz's direct payments to Minnesotans.
Boldon said lawmakers did not believe the direct payments were the best way to address the surplus.
Lawmakers in the house will take up the bill when they return from break.