Hot and humid conditions expected on Tuesday

Hot and humid Tuesday
Potential heat index values for Tuesday afternoon.

Get ready for some summertime heat! Temperatures will soar into the 80s and 90s, and factoring dew points into the 70s, heat index values could approach 100 Tuesday afternoon. Make sure to drink plenty of water, wear light colored clothing, and seek shade or AC as often as possible. NEVER leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. 

