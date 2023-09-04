 Skip to main content
Hormel workers march on Labor Day for legacy, better treatment

Labor Day Hormel Worker March

AUSTIN, Minn. - Despite Monday's heat, hundreds of workers from Hormel Foods have gathered today for a march on Labor Day.

For them, it's both a way to honor their history and to hope for a better future.

The employees are members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 663 union which represents more than 1,600 meatpacking workers.

Union President Rena Wong believes the organization has only gotten stronger since the pandemic.

"Look around you," she said, gesturing to the crowd. "This is amazing, this is amazing, it is beautiful. It's diversity is beautiful, it's solidarity. These union members are more powerful together today more than ever."

While the march may celebrate the work of labor unions in the past, it's also fighting for the rights of Hormel workers.

The members at the march are looking for better pay, job safety, and benefits after having to work through the pandemic.

"Our members work hard," said union member Kodzo Kudatsi. "They need better pay and a better life."

"We just want things better for our members," said Bernie Brandsmeier, another union worker. "That's the main thing we want out of it. 37 years in the place, we just want nice things."

Union leaders are hopeful they can get a deal done which gives workers all the benefits they're asking for.

However, they know they'll have to stand strong and work together to make it possible.

The current union contract with Hormel is set to expire on Sunday, September 10th. Negotiations will be ongoing over the next week.

