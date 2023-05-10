Hormel Institute's Youth Science Program teaching middle schoolers about STEM

AUSTIN, Minn. - The first-ever Youth Science Program is teaching middle schoolers about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics through hands-on learning experiences.
"We wanted to help, inspire our next generation of scientists and research shows the younger youth get excited about science and stem that they are more likely explore those as career paths," said Hormel Institute Community Outreach & Education Manager, Kelly Vincelette.
Students learn through interactive experiments like growing crystals and making solar cars. For their last day, students analyzed the negative effects of vaping on zebrafish cells.
"I like how hands on you get to be with it. It's not just a scientist doing something and they expect you take notes for it. The scientists gives you instructions, they give you an experiment, they give you a little paper to fill out sometimes and you get to conduct the experiment yourself," said Ellis Middle School student, Elaine Chumba.
The program is inspiring some students to pursue a career path in STEM.
"You also go to add chemicals to those cells and see how they reacted and that was really cool for me to see and it seems like something I could see myself doing in the future," said Chumba.
The Hormel Institute is hoping to expand the program to high schoolers next year.