Hormel Institute review looking at impact of social isolation on breast cancer

AUSTIN, Minn. – A new review co-authored by a Hormel Institute researcher is looking at the impact of loneliness on breast cancer.
The paper examines the connections among social isolation, stress, microbiota composition in the body, and breast cancer risk and mortality. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledges that social isolation is a widespread public health concern in the United States. Studies have shown that social isolation—defined here as a lack of perceived social connections—can increase a person’s risk of premature death across all causes, just as smoking, obesity, physical inactivity, or high blood pressure do.
The review is co-authored by Leena Hilakivi-Clarke, Professor of Food Science and Nutrition at The Hormel Institute and Fabia De Oliveira Andrade, MSc, PhD.
“It is still not clear how social isolation promotes diseases such as breast cancer, but it is known that social isolation can affect many signals in the body, such as the release of stress hormones which then cause inflammation and impair cellular metabolism,” says Dr. De Oliveira Andrade. “The most interesting and recent evidence is that stress also affects the gut microbiota and the resulting gut dysbiosis can be the main mediator of social isolation in impairing human health.”
Factors that can lead to social isolation include aging, discrimination, poverty, violence, disability, epidemics, and more.
“Since social isolation can have deadly consequences and the causes of social isolation are multifactorial, it is urgent to define strategies to block the effects of social isolation to prevent breast cancer and decrease mortality,” says Dr. Hilakivi-Clarke. “Because social isolation may affect breast cancer mainly by altering gut microbiota, attempting to restore the balance of the gut microbiota might be a potential strategy to prevent breast cancer and reduce mortality.”
This paper was written with support from The Hormel Institute’s Internal Grants Program. These grants are made possible thanks to community fundraisers including Paint the Town Pink, Eagles Cancer Telethon, Karl’s Tourney/Karl Potach Foundation, Bowling for the Battle, and Blooming Prairie Cancer Group.
The review can be read online by clicking here.