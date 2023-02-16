Hormel Institute researcher receives $40,000 grant from American Cancer Society

AUSTIN, Minn. – A researcher at The Hormel Institute has received a $40,000 grant from the American Cancer Society for a study that could improve cancer immunotherapy treatment approaches.
Dr. Vivik Verma, Assistant Professor and section leader of the Cancer Immunology, Immunotherapy and Immune Metabolism at The Hormel Institute, is leading his team in studying the effects of metabolism in CD8 T cells. CD8 T cells are a type of white blood cells that play a very important role in the immune system because they are toxic to virus-infected cells and cancer cells. The anti-viral or anti-cancer activities of these cells depends on their metabolic fitness.
The Hormel Institutes says cells that are metabolically fit are exhausted prematurely and die, without killing the cancer cell or the virus infected cells, so the success of cancer immunotherapy, a new and potent anti-cancer approach, depends on the metabolic fitness of CD8 T cells.
“Currently, there are not many methods available that can be used for targeting cellular metabolism,” says Dr. Verma. “This study will allow us to work on developing a molecule with the potential to improve CD8 T cell metabolism with the goal of improving the clinical benefit from cancer immunotherapy.”
Institutional Research Grants from the American Cancer Society provide seed money for newly independent investigators to initiate cancer research projects.