Hormel Institute researcher gets $2 million grant for cancer study

AUSTIN, Minn. – A researcher at The Hormel Institute has received a five year, $2 million grant to study liver cancer.
Dr. Ningling Kang, PhD, Associate Professor and leader of the Tumor Microenvironment & Metastasis research section, has received the money from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to study “Hepatic Stellate Cell Regulation of Metastatic Growth in the Liver.”
The Hormel Institute says this grant will allow Dr. Kang’s research group to investigate how colorectal cancer cells that originated from the colon or rectum grow when they enter the liver. This research could lead to potential strategies to prevent colorectal cancer from spreading into the liver or suppress its growth in the liver.
“Due to the lack of effective treatments, colorectal cancer often spreads into the liver, leading to death for many patients,” says Dr. Kang. “The overall five year survival rate for colorectal cancer patients is 65% and it reduces to around 15% for advanced cancer patients when the cancer has spread into other parts of the body. Understanding how colorectal cancer colonizes the liver will help us design new strategies to treat colorectal cancer and improve the survival of the patients.”
The Hormel Institute says this project has been continuously funded by the NCI for the last 11 years and this funding will enable Dr. Kang to continue this project for the next five years. I t is also the fourth time Dr. Kang has obtained a five year grant from the NCI.