Hormel Institute research could lead to skin cancer vaccine

AUSTIN, Minn. – Research published by scientists at The Hormel Institute might lead to a vaccine for the deadliest type of skin cancer.
Melanoma causes about 9,000 deaths in the United States each year. Dr. George Aslanidi, PhD, Professor and leader of the Molecular Bioengineering and Cancer Vaccine research section says his team has developed and tested a vaccine that was successful in treating a model that mimics human melanoma. The Hormel Institute says the unique vaccine design helps the body to use its own immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, significantly delaying primary tumor growth and clearing the spread of the disease in lungs.
“Our approach streamlines melanoma treatment into one simple vaccination,” says Dr. Aslanidi. “This eliminates many of the toxic effects of the other treatments like chemotherapy and radiation and could significantly improve a patient's quality of life, shorten the recovery time, and improve mental health, which is often affected by conventional cancer treatments.”
Dr. Aslanidi says he hopes that a similar approach can eventually be used to treat any type of cancer.
“The vaccine approach is widely used for immunization against infectious diseases including chickenpox, flu, and Covid-19,” says Dr. Aslanidi. “It is also used for some cancers caused by the human papilloma virus like cervical cancer as well as some head and neck cancers. However, similar approaches have not been successful for the many cancers not caused by infectious agents. We hope that our novel cancer vaccine design is the first step to be able to use a vaccine to treat these other cancers in the not so distant future.”
This research was funded by community-funded grants from Paint the Town Pink and the 5th District Eagles Cancer Telethon Postdoctoral Fellowship Award.