Hormel Institute named Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Hormel Institute has been named a “Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace” by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).
“Receiving this designation is important to The Hormel Institute because of our dedication and commitment to providing a comfortable space for mothers to breastfeed while at work,” says Kelly Vincellete, The Hormel Institute’s Community Outreach and Education Manager.
This recognition was made possible by a Mower County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership grant. The Hormel Institute says it was helped by Chris Weis, Mower County SHIP Coordinator, to upgrade its current breastfeeding space as well as adding an additional room.
The “Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace” designation is meant to acknowledge the Hormel Institute’s commitment to acting as a model for the community by supporting healthy families and receiving the business benefits of supporting nursing employees. The designation is achieved by adopting a written policy and educating staff about it; ensuring adequate break time for breastfeeding employees; providing a clean, private place to pump breast milk; and demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting breastfeeding in the workplace.