Hormel Institute cancer researchers get over $500,000 in grants

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Hormel Institute is awarding $540,000 to cancer research scientists.
“It is really moving and rewarding to see innovative cancer research projects such as these take place because of donations from our generous community,” says Gail Dennison, Director of Development and External Relations. These seed grants are made possible by the community fundraisers Eagles Cancer Telethon, Paint the Town Pink, Karl’s Tourney/Karl Potach Foundation, Bowling for the Battle, and Blooming Prairie Cancer Group.
“On behalf of all of us here, we want to thank the leaders of these fundraisers and those who donate. Our scientists are full of gratitude as this support allows them to explore new ideas leading to more answers and more discoveries. We truly are all working together for the same reason - to find answers to cancer as quickly as possible so we can all lead longer, healthier lives,” says Dennison.
The Internal Grants Program Recipients are:
Karl R. Potach Foundation Research Award (Funds raised for Wilms’ tumor research through Karl’s Tourney)
● “Identification of potential target genes in Wilms' tumor progression"
Qiushi Wang, PhD
Prostate Cancer Research Award (Funded by Bowling for the Battle)
● "New molecular regulation of prostate cancer progression"
Luke Hoeppner, PhD
Paint the Town Pink Awards
● "Gut microbiota as a mediator of increased breast cancer risk “
Leena Hilakivi-Clarke, PhD
● “Targeting ALKBH5 RNA demethylase to inhibit activation of hepatic stellate cells into tumor-promoting myofibroblasts"
Ningling Kang, PhD
● “Investigating nucleocytoplasmic transport pathway for therapy in glioblastoma" Gasper Kitange, PhD
● “Histone methylation and chromosome instability in DIPG"
James Robinson, PhD
Eagles Cancer Telethon Postdoctoral Fellowships
● “Targeted inhibition of MDR1 in cancer therapy"
Devanshu Kurre, PhD and FNU Nandini, PhD
● “Epigenetic regulation of TXNIP-dependent pro-oxidant signaling in breast cancer growth and progression"
Jasvinder Singh, PhD and Anil Yadav, PhD