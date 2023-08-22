Hormel Institute cancer researcher gets $200,000 grant

AUSTIN, Minn. – A researcher at The Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota, is getting a two-year, $200,000 grant from the Cancer Research Institute.
Dr. Vivek Verman, Assistant Professor and section leader of the Immunology, Cancer Immunotherapy and Immune Metabolism at The Hormel Institute, is trying to improve mitochondrial metabolism in immune cells to make immune checkpoint-based immunotherapy more effective in treating solid tumors.
Immunotherapy uses a patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. Immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy, a type of immunotherapy, helps the body’s immune cells identify and attack cancer cells more effectively. But immunotherapy is currently more effective for certain types of cancers than for others. There are two main classifications of cancer: solid and liquid. Immunotherapy is remarkably effective in treating liquid cancers, such as leukemias.
But the Hormel Institute says immunotherapy, for now, has a limited efficacy rate of just 20% to 30% when treating patients with solid tumors. One of the primary challenges in using immunotherapy to treat solid tumors is that immune cells in solid tumors tend to have dysfunctional mitochondria. Since mitochondria are responsible for providing energy for a cell, this leads to immune cells becoming exhausted by the time they enter the tumor bed, which leaves them unable to effectively fight off cancer cells.
Through the current CRI-sponsored project, Dr. Verma intends to improve the therapy response in melanoma by preventing mitochondrial exhaustion in immune cells.
“There are many therapeutic avenues that are being tried in clinics against solid tumors that include immune checkpoint inhibitors, adoptive cell therapy and chimeric antigen receptor cell therapies, which are all susceptible to failure owing to exhaustion in immune cells,” says Dr. Verma. “The present study is extremely important in advancing our understanding of the exhaustion mechanisms, and in developing strategies to reverse this exhaustion.”
For more information on Dr. Verma’s work, click here.