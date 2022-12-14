Hormel Foods working to preserve the city of Austin's Historic Ramsey Dam

AUSTIN, Minn. - A big project is underway in Mower County.
Hormel Foods will be strengthening the foundations of the city of Austin's Historic Ramsey Dam.
The goal is to slow the deterioration of the structure on the Cedar River.
The work involves removing trees and adding chunks of rock, or riprap, on both sides of the Ramsey Dam and below it. This will help protect the wing wall and both ends of Ramsey Dam.
Hormel Foods has owned Ramsey Dam since 1974.
Creating a new canoe launch, preventing erosion and improving public safety are important priorities of Hormel leaders for this project.
Originally built in the early 1870s, Ramsey Dam provided river water to power a flour mill in the building that now hosts the Old Mill Restaurant since 1949.
“The old mill's been here for a long time obviously and it's kinda nostalgic and kind of a destination, it would be sad not to have the dam there,” says Dave Forland, owner of Old Mill Restaurant.
During the project, a walk-in access for canoes and kayaks will be built. The site is a popular place to launch a trip down the Cedar River State Water Trail, but its current state can be challenging for paddlers.
“It’s been going on for a long time, probably at least ten years where they've been talking about it and talking about it, so it's good to see some progress.”
The work is scheduled to continue during the next two weeks.
Then, this spring, crews are planning to stabilize the site's soils and install warning signs above the dam.