Hormel Foods workers to vote on new contract agreement

AUSTIN, Minn. - Meatpacking workers in Austin will soon be voting on a new contract agreement with Hormel Foods.
However, their union's bargaining committee is unanimously recommending they vote "no."
On Labor Day, hundreds of Hormel meatpacking workers marched through the streets of Austin in hopes of a better contract.
With the September 10th deadline for a new agreement passed, many of their requests are still missing from the final offer.
Over 1600 Hormel workers are part of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 663 Union.
UFCW has been asking for its members to receive higher wages, better job safety, and better benefits.
Wages and pensions are still a sticking point in this newest offer.
UFCW leaders tell me there are no plans for workers to strike if this contract is voted down.
However, members are ready to stand for what they believe they're worth.
"We hope that we can reach a conclusion here that is satisfactory to the workers and to the needs they have for their families and the community, but we are also realistic," said Rena Wong, the union's president. "We are going to hold our solidarity and we are going to make sure workers can win what they deserve after these years of working throughout COVID."
In a statement, Hormel Foods remains hopeful a deal can still be reached.
"While we are disappointed we have yet to reach an agreement, we remain optimistic," the statement reads. "Hormel Foods has had strong working relationships with the UFCW for decades, including in Austin. Our representatives will continue to negotiate in good faith."
According to UFCW Local 663, Hormel foods made more than $2 billion in gross profit over the past 12 months.
Union members will vote on the new contract agreement on Wednesday, September 13th, and Thursday, September 14th.