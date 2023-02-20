Hormel Foods wins 'Product of the Year' award in Canada

AUSINT, Minn. – Hormel Foods Corporation has been named a “Product of the Year” in Canada.
The company says its Columbus® Charcuterie Tasting Board has been honored in the appetizer category.
“We are honored to be recognized for this innovative product that is helping to make charcuterie easy and approachable for everyone,” says Ali Martin, associate brand manager, international at Hormel Foods. “Charcuterie has really grown quickly in Canada, and the United States, and it’s a great, anytime appetizer or snacking item for all occasions.”
Organizers say Product of the Year (POY) is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. POY was established over three decades ago and currently operates in over 45 countries with the same purpose: guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 4,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.