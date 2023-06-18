Hormel Foods vice president named one of the 'Top Women in Grocery'

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Hormel Foods executive has been named one of the 2023 Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) by Progressive Grocer magazine.
Leslie Lee, Hormel vice president of digital experience, helped the company set a record of online sales in 2022.
“I’m incredibly honored,” says Lee. “One of the most rewarding aspects of my career has been to work alongside women who are trailblazers in the field to figure out what is next for the industry. These women are innovators, and we all push each other to new heights every day. I am sincerely humbled to be part of this year’s class chosen by Progressive Grocer.”
Lee is a graduate of Howard University and the University of Texas Austin’s McCombs School of Business.
“This honor is well deserved and is a testament to the great work that Leslie has accomplished during her career not only for our company, but for the entire industry as well,” says Deanna Brady, executive vice president of Retail, Hormel Foods, and a 2022 TWIG award winner. “Leslie is an inspirational leader, and we congratulate her on this award.”
Progressive Grocer magazine says the Top Women in Grocery program recognizes the integral role women play across all segments of the North American retail food and grocery industries. Now in its 17th year, the award is the food industry’s longest running and most prestigious program recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of women at all levels of the industry.