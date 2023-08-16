 Skip to main content
Hormel Foods sending SPAM to Maui

  • 0
SPAM Hawaii Exhibit

AUSTIN, Minn. - As Maui residents continue to pick up the pieces after devastating wildfires, Hormel Foods is sending truckloads of SPAM to Hawaii to help keep people fed.

SPAM and Hawaii have had a close bond since World War II. Today, the state is the number one consumer of SPAM in the country, eating over 7 million cans of the it each year.

Hormel Foods felt like it had to help the people who are so dedicated to their product.

Hormel will be sending five truckloads full of SPAM cans to Maui. The company will be using its connections with local retailers to donate and distribute the food to those in need.

Jennesa Kinscher, the senior brand manager for SPAM, says Hormel will also be working through their longtime non-profit partners to make sure it's done right.

"We're partnering with one of our longtime Hormel Foods partners, Convoy of Hope," she said. "We're donating product through them and they're really our boots on the ground on Hawaii, in Maui to make sure we're assessing the situation, really understanding what the general needs are."

The company will also be sending cash donations to help the residents of Maui rebuild. Combined with the SPAM they're sending, the total estimated value of the donations is over $1 million.

Hormel will also be releasing a t-shirt in the near future with a design in support of Hawaii. 100% of the proceeds from shirt sales will go toward relief efforts in Maui.

