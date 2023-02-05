Hormel Foods named one of the world's most admired companies

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods Corporation has been named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine.
Corporations featured on the magazine’s list are rated by executives, directors, and analysts in their respective industries based on nine criteria, including investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility, people management, and ability to attract talent.
“We are extremely proud to be included on this prestigious list,” says Jim Snee, Hormel Foods chairman of the board, president, and chief executive officer. “For 132 years, Hormel Foods has brought innovation, beloved brands, and outstanding value to our consumers, customers, communities, and shareholders. This honor is well-deserved recognition for the great work being done every day by our 20,000 inspired team members.”
A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry to be included on the list of companies with the strongest reputations.
“Fortune congratulates all of the companies whose competitors and peers recognize their achievements and voted them onto the 2023 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies list, as well as the top 50 All-Stars, who have been named the best of the best by the broader business community in a challenging year,” says Fortune Editor in Chief Alyson Shontell.