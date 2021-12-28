Hormel Foods named one of the world's best companies for women

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods Corporation has been named one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies.
The listing for Forbes magazine comes from market research company Statista. To compile the inaugural list, Statista surveyed 85,000 women in 40 countries and asked them to rate their employers’ performance on gender-related criteria and their willingness to recommend their employer to others. They were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries. Respondents rated companies based on their corporate responsibility, marketing campaigns and public perception, as related to gender equality. The final list ranks the 300 companies that received the most recommendations and boast the most gender-diverse boards and executive ranks.
“The reputation of Hormel Foods as one of the world’s best employers is grounded in the belief that our differences truly make us stronger,” says Hormel executive vice-president Deanna Brady. “Our culture supports inclusion and diversity throughout our global operations, with opportunities, programs and policies that are female-forward. We have a board of directors with great women leaders who serve as mentors and advisors. In addition, we have a leadership team that has some of the brightest and most talented women leaders in the Fortune 500 ranks leading key business and functional areas, and a pipeline of emerging female leaders poised to continue the trajectory well into the future. We are proud to be recognized for our work and are committed to doing even more.”
To view the complete list of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies, visit https://www.forbes.com/female-friendly-companies/#17477e4c64ac.