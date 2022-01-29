Hormel Foods matches donations to Slice Out Hunger campaign

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods Corporation has matched $10,000 in donations to the Slice Out Hunger campaign.
Slice Out Hunger produces pizza-related events and campaigns to support hunger initiatives across the U.S.
“Supporting hunger-relief efforts is a major focus area of our company,” says Deanna Brady, executive vice president of Refrigerated Foods at Hormel Foods. “Pizza brings everyone together and has the ability to create some normalcy during challenging situations. As we are known for our famous retail and foodservice pizza toppings, such as Hormel® pepperoni, Rosa Grande® pepperoni, Fontanini® Italian sausage, Burke® pizza crumbles and Happy Little Plants® plant-based pepperoni-style topping, it is only fitting to partner with an organization like Slice Out Hunger. We look forward to our continued partnership to help others.”
Hormel Foods says it has partnered with Slice Out Hunger for several years.
“Thank you to Hormel Foods for matching donations and helping us exceed our fundraising goal this giving season,” says Scott Wiener, founder of Slice Out Hunger. “We are excited to partner on future efforts and initiatives, such as our upcoming Pizza Across America program.”