Hormel Foods is named One of America's Most Trustworthy Companies

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods Corporation has been named “One of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek.
The news agency partnered with Statista to compile this first annual ranking, which looked at publicly traded U.S. corporations in 22 industries with $500 million or more in annual revenues. An independent survey of more than 50,000 U.S. residents was conducted to determine the list of 400 companies Americans trust the most, ranked by industry.
“For 130 years, Hormel Foods has been a trusted leader in the food industry, and we are honored to be recognized as one of the most trustworthy companies in America,” says Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president, and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. “Trust in our company has been built by doing what we say we are going to do, and we will continue to live up to our commitments as a thought leader and a trusted partner for our customers, consumers, and communities.”
