Hormel Foods honors 2023 class of 10 Under 20 Food Heroes

AUSTIN, Minn. - For most kids, running a non-profit is the last thing they would want to do in their spare time.
The members of the 2023 class of 10 Under 20 Food Heroes have been helping their communities since they were as old as six.
Hormel Foods honored these ten kids from across the country for their work fighting food insecurity on Wednesday.
These kids all fight food insecurity in their own ways - from fighting climate change with composting programs to raising money through dance education workshops and even writing cookbooks and giving baked goods to the needy.
For Hormel Foods, the extra work the kids do beyond food insecurity is what sets them apart.
"There's also a ton of training and education they're providing to give back and develop the next generation of food heroes," said Jeff Baker, Hormel's group vice president of retail marketing. "It's really inspiring to watch."
Each kid will receive $2,500 grants and connections in the food industry to continue their work.
The kids say they also want to inspire others to help their communities - no matter their age.
"I think it's a great way to get involved to help people," said Shrusti Amula, the 16-year-old founder of the composting program Rise N Shine Foundation. "If you are in a position to help people, you definitely should be taking those steps."
"Start small, do what is immediate to you," added Michael Platt, the 17-year-old cookbook author and founder of Michaels Desserts. "If you can just give to your food pantry, give to your food pantry. If you can buy someone lunch, buy someone lunch."
For Baker, the hard work shown by these kids gives him hope for the next generation.
The ceremony also honored award winners from the past - and rising stars in the fight against food insecurity.