Hormel Foods helps out victims of Colorado wildfires

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods is donating $10,000 to help those affected by wildfires in Colorado.
Hormel is making the donation with its Colorado-based subsidiary Justin’s to the Conscious Alliance.
“The fires happened just outside of Boulder, where Justin’s is headquartered,” says Randy Simonson, president of Justin’s. “The devastating damage impacted thousands of people in our area. We are proud to support our long-time partner, Conscious Alliance, to help those in need.”
Officials say the recent wildfires in Colorado destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and buildings and caused over half-a-billion dollars in damage.
“We are grateful for our strong ongoing partnership with Hormel Foods and Justin’s,” says Justin Levy, executive director of Conscious Alliance. “Together we can bring healthy food to community members in crisis. Food connects us all, so to be able to help people eat and share a meal is a truly profound way to give back.”