Hormel Foods helping Florida hurricane victims

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods is helping the victims of Hurricane Ian.
The company says it has donated to Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization aiming passion to feed the world through initiatives for children, community outreach events and disaster-response efforts, to assist residents of the ravaged areas of Florida.
“Convoy of Hope is extremely grateful for the generosity of Hormel Foods,” says Ethan Forhetz, vice president of public engagement with Convoy of Hope. “This donation will empower Convoy of Hope to reach storm survivors with the life sustaining essentials they need following major disasters. Thanks to Hormel Foods, Convoy continues to deliver hope to families.”
Hormel Foods has donated more than $50 million in cash and product donations to nonprofit organizations over the last five years, including $6.6 million in hunger-relief donations in 2021. The company says it has partnered with Convoy of Hope for the past seven years, contributing product and financial gifts that have been used to help those affected by natural disasters and food insecurity.