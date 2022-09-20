Hormel Foods donates to food-assistance project in Austin Public Schools

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods has donated $10,000 to The Lunch Tray Project at Austin Public Schools (APS).
“We are extremely thankful for the incredible donations from Hormel Foods,” says Austin Superintendent Dr. Joey Page. “Throughout the years, Hormel Foods has been very generous in their support of our students, and donations like these mean the world to our families.”
APS says The Lunch Tray Project started in the 2018-2019 school year to help support families whose income places them just outside the threshold for free lunches.
“We are so very thankful for this generous gift that will impact so many students and families,” says Mary Weikum, Austin’s Director for Food and Nutrition Services. “We know that having healthy meals improves academic success and donations like this are going directly to help our students and their families.”
APS says The Lunch Tray Project has assisted more than forty families since it began.
“In Austin, we have a number of families that don’t qualify but by such a small amount that paying for lunches is still a challenge,” says Weikum. “We use the funds to fill their meal accounts for the year, so they don’t need to worry about paying for lunches. It just helps to take one more worry off their plate.”
To learn more about The Lunch Tray Project, or to make a donation, please visit https://www.givemn.org/story/Lunchtrayproject.