Hormel Foods breaks ground on childhood education center project

AUSTIN, Minn. – A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Wednesday for Hormel Foods’ new early childhood education center.
The company says the $5 million, 13,000 square foot facility on 17th Avenue NW in Austin will serve up to 130 children of company team members, as well as community members throughout Mower County.
“We are excited to begin construction on our new early learning center and partner with Bright Horizons to help meet the childcare needs of our team members and those in our community,” says Angie Bissen, manager of Human Resources Business Partners for Hormel Foods. “In today’s tight labor market, our new facility will help us recruit and retain working parents who are needing to find quality, affordable care for their children and provide an additional option for childcare in the area.”
At Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony was Bissen as well as Katie Larson, senior vice president Human Resources at Hormel Foods; Jeff Holt, senior manager of Corporate Properties at Hormel Foods; Jami Behrens, division vice president of Operations, Bright Horizons; and Elaine Hansen, president, Austin Area Chamber of Commerce.
Benike Construction is scheduled to begin work on the early childhood education center immediately, with an opening expected in spring 2024.