Hormel Foods aiming for 100% renewable domestic energy by end of 2022

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods Corporation says it should end 2022 by matching 100% of its domestic power needs with renewable energy sources.
“We are inspired to do our part to make the world a better place,” says Mark Coffey, group vice president of supply chain for Hormel Foods. “This achievement demonstrates our commitment to environmental stewardship including rethinking how we source the energy we need.”
Hormel says it launched several large-scale renewable energy projects in 2021 in Texas, Oklahoma, and Nebraska and completed a 1.75-megawatt solar project to will provide approximately 10% of the energy needs of the Jennie-O Turkey Store plane in Montevideo.
“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency applauds Hormel Foods for its leadership position in the green power marketplace," says James Critchfield, program manager of EPA's Green Power Partnership. “Hormel Foods is an excellent example for other organizations in reducing greenhouse gas emissions through green power investment and use.”