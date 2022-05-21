Hormel Foods again named one of America's best corporate citizens

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods Corporation has been named one of the “100 Best Corporate Citizens” by 3BL Media.
“Hormel Foods is committed to responsibly shaping the future of food with a reputation as a company that cares about our people, consumers, communities and planet,” says Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and CEO of Hormel Foods. “We are committed to make the world a better place through Our Food Journey™ efforts and our ambitious 20 By 30 Challenge goals. We are proud and honored to continue to be named a top corporate citizen for our ESG transparency and performance.”
The list is based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance and considers eight factors: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.
“Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decisive decade will require companies to truly embed ESG into the core of their business,” says Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. “The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions.”
This is the 13th time Hormel Foods has made the “Best Corporate Citizens” list.