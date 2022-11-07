Honoring veterans through 'Operation Green LIght'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are honoring veterans by joining “Operation Green Light.”
From Monday through Sunday, lights in the Government Center Rotunda will be illuminated green in honor of veterans and the exterior dome lights will be illuminated on Friday, Veterans Day.
Operation Green Light is a new national initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans.
“By shining a green light, we’re expressing our profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families have made,” says Olmsted County Division Administrator of Health, Housing, and Human Services James Johnson. “At a time when our country is faced with many challenges, we can all agree that individuals who sacrificed so much on behalf of our country and our way of life deserve our gratitude, support, and recognition.”
Residents are encouraged to participate in Operation Green Light by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb.
“We thank all of our local veterans and active service members for their dedication and valor,” says City Administrator Alison Zelms. “This includes those who continue to serve our community as City and County teammates. Showing appreciation to our veterans throughout the year is important and we ask the public for their assistance in helping honor our community's veterans and active service members. To our veterans, you are valued, and we see and recognize your personal sacrifice and service that continues to assure our freedom and way of life.”